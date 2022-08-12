Asia Cup 2022 | Exclusion from Indian team will inspire me to work hard and score more runs, comments Ishan Kishan

Today at 8:11 PM
Ishan Kishan has reflected on his omission from the Indian team for upcoming Asia Cup saying it will inspire him to improve and keep doing better in the future. Ishan also opinionated that selectors are fair as they put a lot of thought into shortlisting players who should be given opportunities.
As Asia Cup will be an important step for the upcoming T20 World Cup, BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the tournament. Surprisingly, Ishan Kishan was not included in the team as they will start their campaign with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kishan’s omission comes as a surprise as he has been India’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year. Ishan managed 430 runs at 30.71 in 2022. He had also enjoyed a good season for Mumbai Indians scoring 418 runs at 32.15.
Reflecting on his omission, the left-hander stated that it will inspire him to put in extra effort and score more runs.
"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team," said Kishan to ANI.
The six teams participating in the Asia Cup are divided into two groups. Group A includes India, Pakistan, and a qualifying team while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are grouped together. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final and the tournament will get the winner in the final eventually.
