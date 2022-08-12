Asia Cup 2022 | Exclusion from Indian team will inspire me to work hard and score more runs, comments Ishan Kishan

As Asia Cup will be an important step for the upcoming T20 World Cup, BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the tournament. Surprisingly, Ishan Kishan was not included in the team as they will start their campaign with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kishan’s omission comes as a surprise as he has been India’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year. Ishan managed 430 runs at 30.71 in 2022. He had also enjoyed a good season for Mumbai Indians scoring 418 runs at 32.15.

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team," said Kishan to ANI.