WI vs IND 2022 | Don't care what people are saying as long as I am doing what's expected of me, remarks Shubman Gill

Today at 4:13 PM
Shubman Gill has expressed confidence in his own abilities by stating he remains unfazed in the face of public criticism as long as his captain and team management are happy with the results. He went on to briefly discuss his performance against the West Indies and future ambitions.
Shubman Gill has been in the limelight in India ever since he was a teenager. The opener had been making the headlines since the age of 13 itself when he won the best junior cricketer award by the BCCI, before repeating the feat next year. He soon sprung to national relevance when he excelled for Punjab in the domestic circuit, leading to him being named as the vice-captain for the India U-19 team in the 2018 World Cup. It was not long before he made his debut for India in 2019 and with his reputation preceding him, the youngster immediately had astronomical expectations tied to him.
While the 22-year-old has managed to stand up to some of it, his international career so far has been a little up and down. He averages only a decent 30 in Tests after 11 matches and is yet to register a century. As far as white ball cricket is concerned, there has been constant doubt over the batter's abilities to accelerate and strike at the required rate. The same has been on display time and again in the Indian Premier League and is the reason why he is yet to make his debut in T20Is. However, Gill has stated such opinions don't bother him since he felt he was carrying out the task assigned to him up to the required standard.
"I feel questions will always be raised, but I don’t really care about what people are saying as long as I’m able to contribute to my team’s success, and as long as I am doing what my team management and my captain expect of me," the opener batter told Telegraph India in a recent interaction.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The recent three-match ODI series went a long way in squashing the criticism Gill faces after he was adjudged the man of the series for his phenomenal outings. The right-hand batter recorded scores of 64, 43 and 98*, thus accumulating 205 runs while averaging over a 100. Notably, he scored the runs in an aggressive manner, taking his career strike rate in ODIs to a magnificent 93.72.
Gill acknowledged the importance of those knocks but expressed caution when talking about the bigger picture.
"I think it gives me kind of an edge in some way. But it will also be important for me to keep backing up these performances and keep being consistent, and keep scoring as many runs as possible for my team," he stated.
The emerging star's next assignment awaits in Zimbabwe, where he will likely open with Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series beginning August 18.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.