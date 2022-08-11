WATCH | Khaya Zondo's dismissal to a peach of a delivery

Early on the second day of the game, Sam Cook was bowling the 92nd over of the innings and Khaya Zondo was facing him on the penultimate delivery. Cook bowled a delivery in the corridor outside off and the batter left it anticipating it will hold its line to travel to the wicketkeeper. However, the ball shaped back in and shattered the off-stump unexpectedly. Cooks’ ball helped the team restrict Zondo from scoring a century but South Africa posted a total of 433 in the first innings.