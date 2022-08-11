sport iconCricket

    WATCH | Khaya Zondo's dismissal to a peach of a delivery

    Khaya Zondo scored a half-century against England Lions

    WATCH | Khaya Zondo's dismissal to a peach of a delivery

    Batters tend to leave deliveries outside off in first-class cricket usually but it goes wrong whenever there is swing on offer. Khaya Zondo suffered a similar kind of dismissal as he left a delivery bowled outside off and a huge error of judgment resulted in him getting bowled.

    South Africa are currently up against England Lions ahead of their three-match Test series against England. The series will start from August 17. South Africa opted to bat first after winning the toss in the game. Khaya Zondo was batting at No. 7 for South Africa and he was impressive during his 86-run knock. A brilliant delivery was needed to dismiss him and Sam Cook produced just that. 

    Early on the second day of the game,  Sam Cook was bowling the 92nd over of the innings and Khaya Zondo was facing him on the penultimate delivery. Cook bowled a delivery in the corridor outside off and the batter left it anticipating it will hold its line to travel to the wicketkeeper. However, the ball shaped back in and shattered the off-stump unexpectedly. Cooks’ ball helped the team restrict Zondo from scoring a century but South Africa posted a total of 433 in the first innings. 

