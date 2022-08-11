Washington Sundar doubtful for Zimbabwe tour after suffering shoulder injury

Today at 4:57 PM
Washington Sundar has suffered another setback after becoming the victim of a shoulder injury just a week ahead of India's tour of Zimbabwe. The unfortunate incident occurred while representing Lancashire in the Royal One-Day Cup and has placed his position in the national squad at risk.
The bad luck simply seems to have no end for Washington Sundar, after he suffered yet another injury which could potentially delay his return to the national side. The all-rounder for Tamil Nadu landed heavily on his left shoulder while fielding for Lancashire in a Royal One-Day Cup match against Worcestershire on Wednesday, thus forcing him to leave the field and take no further part in the match.
The incident has occurred just one week ahead of India's tour of Zimbabwe for three ODIs for which Sundar had been named in the squad. He had last represented the Men in Blue in an ODI against West Indies in February, following which he played the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, nine appearances in, the 22-year-old injured his hand thus ending his season prematurely.
ince, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and had recovered well, gaining match fitness by playing domestic cricket for Lancashire. However, the latest setback means his visit to Zimbabwe is now under severe doubt.
Earlier in the year, Sundar had also suffered a bout of COVID-19 which had prevented him from being a part of the Indian contingent that toured South Africa in January. This was not long after his finger injury towards the end of last year that had seen him lose his place in the squad for the 2021 World T20. A prolific off-spinner with handy batting skills, Sundar will be hoping he gets back to fitness in time to stake a claim in the squad for the T20 World up Down Under in October.
🤕 @Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing.— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 10, 2022
No breakthroughs with the ball just yet.
27-0 (8)
🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/IRODWuDEF5
