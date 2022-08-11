Washington Sundar doubtful for Zimbabwe tour after suffering shoulder injury

Earlier in the year, Sundar had also suffered a bout of COVID-19 which had prevented him from being a part of the Indian contingent that toured South Africa in January. This was not long after his finger injury towards the end of last year that had seen him lose his place in the squad for the 2021 World T20. A prolific off-spinner with handy batting skills, Sundar will be hoping he gets back to fitness in time to stake a claim in the squad for the T20 World up Down Under in October.