Some overseas players want more sponsorship for their leagues with the participation of Indian players, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has stated that overseas players want Indian cricketers to participate in their leagues to get more sponsorship to better these leagues. He further added that they might be allowed to play in UAE and South Africa T20 leagues as majority of teams are owned by Indian enterprises.

Franchise cricket is an ever-growing phenomenon in world cricket currently. After the leagues enjoyed a massive success in India, Australia, and England other nations also started their own leagues. This has brought a lot of money into the game and the cricketers exploring themselves in different leagues getting a handsome amount of money through their contracts. However, active Indian players are not allowed to be part of any foreign leagues by BCCI so far.

Reflecting on the issue, Sunil Gavaskar stated that some overseas players want Indian players to participate in their leagues to get more sponsorships.

"Some overseas former players have said that the Indian players should be allowed to play the Big Bash or the Hundred. Basically, they want their leagues to have more sponsorship etc. They are concerned about their cricket, which is totally understandable," Gavaskar wrote.in his column for Sportstar.

"But when Indian cricket looks to protect its cricket by ensuring that their players stay fresh for their matches and thus restricting them from playing overseas, that is not acceptable to the guys from the 'old powers'. They are talking only about the Indian players being made available for their country's leagues but not the support staff or others who also can do a wonderful job as the cricketing world has found out over the last half dozen years or so."

UAE also have their own league and South Africa are planning to start a new T20 league from next year. The T20 leagues have become a rising trend and the schedule for cricketers has become jam-packed with international fixtures and league matches. Also, IPL franchise owners control majority of teams in UAE and South Africa leagues and Gavaskar pointed out the same saying Indian players can be allowed to participate in these tournaments.

"The limit on what the players can earn and the small change as prize money makes the bigger fees and big prize money at the UAE and South African leagues a more attractive proposition," he stated.

"The composition of the teams in these two new leagues is mainly the franchises that have teams in the IPL and hence the media in the 'old powers' has started blaming the IPL. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has nothing to do with these leagues but in all probability may allow some Indian players to play there.”