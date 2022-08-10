Want to create our bench strength for future, proclaims Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has proclaimed that he and the Indian team management is looking to create a solid bench strength so that their future can be in safe hands. Rohit's comments came after multiple questions regarding India's decision to rotate players which certainly has not been encouraged by many.

Since the last T20 World Cup, India have been making too many changes in their lineup in order to get the best possible lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup as well as for the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, there are also a few additional reasons behind making those decisions, and Rohit Sharma made things clear in a recent interaction with the Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’.

There, Rohit pointed out that India have been playing too many international games in recent times. Hence, they have to manage their workload to keep their fitness intact, and at the same time, the team management is also looking for future prospects who can step up in the post-ODI World Cup. Not to forget, Rohit is already 35, and Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Virat Kohli (33) are also at the wrong side of the 30s.

“We play a lot of cricket, so there will be injuries and workload management, so we have to rotate players. But it gives our bench strength to go and play the game, which is why we could try so many other guys who are ready to take that international stage and perform,” Rohit said on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’.

"We want to create our bench strength, we want to make sure that India’s future is in safe hands. That’s the planning that we are trying to have."

India will next play a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, starting on August 18. Then, they will have an all-important Asia Cup where they will begin the campaign on August 28 by taking on the arch-rivals Pakistan.