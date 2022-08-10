The Asia Cup will change Virat Kohli’s career again, predicts Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has predicted Virat Kohli will come out all guns blazing in the upcoming Asia Cup for India, starting from August 27, to end his lean patch. Kaneria has also opined Kohli should bat at No. 4, after Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav, to bring his vintage form back.

In the forthcoming Asia Cup, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score big runs for a while. The former Indian skipper decided to take a rest – not for the first time this year – in the recently concluded West Indies tour to manage his mental health. Now, with the Asia Cup set to get underway in just over two weeks, the focus has started to shift again around him.

One of them who wants Kohli to get back to his very best is Danish Kaneria. The former Pakistani spinner, while speaking on his YouTube channel recently, predicted Kohli will have a remarkable Asia Cup campaign this year which will help him regain the label of being the very best. However, Kaneria opined for making that happen, the Indian team management, led by Rahul Dravid, must ask Kohli to bat at No. 4, after Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav.

"The Asia Cup will change Virat Kohli's career. The tournament is crucial for him to prolong his career and I feel he will come good. However, many former cricketers have said that Kohli is just heavy baggage on the team if he doesn't score runs. So he needs to think carefully about how he can make a comeback. This is because there are other dynamic batters like Iyer, Samson and Gill waiting in the wings," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open. But I would put Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 and then followed by Kohli. Kohli will need some time to settle in and play carefully so I think he should bat at No.4."

Asia Cup is set to be played in the UAE this year, beginning on August 27.