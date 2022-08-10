Rudi Koertzen no more after being involved in a car crash

Koertzen began his officiating career in 1981, before becoming a full-time umpire in 1992 which was also when he stood in his first international match. Over the next 18 years, he would go on to umpire in 108 Tests and 209 ODIs, the latter of which remains a record to this day. His last international game was a Test match between Australia and Pakistan in 2010, after which he called it quits on an illustrious career.