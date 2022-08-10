New Zealand Cricket agrees to release Trent Boult from central contract

Today at 10:55 AM
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has agreed to release their talismanic fast bowler Trent Boult from his central contract. Boult, 33, made the request and after several conversations within the NZC, the board has agreed. Boult made the request to NZC to spend more time with his family and make himself available for domestic T20 leagues around the world. And now, with the central contract's release, his international career will be 'significantly reduced' for the remaining playing days.
"We respect Trent's position. He's been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we're sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Trent's made a massive contribution to the BLACKCAPS since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We're very proud of what he's achieved."
After debuting against Australia in 2011, Boult has played for New Zealand 215 times across all three formats. He is one of only four Kiwi men to have taken 300 Test wickets, having taken 317 scalps at an average of 27.49 with 10 five-wicket hauls and one ten-for. He also has 169 ODI wickets and 62 T20I wickets. Adding to that, he is currently the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world and is ranked 11th in Tests.
"I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level," he said. "However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection."
"Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase."
