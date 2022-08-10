New Zealand Cricket agrees to release Trent Boult from central contract

After debuting against Australia in 2011, Boult has played for New Zealand 215 times across all three formats. He is one of only four Kiwi men to have taken 300 Test wickets, having taken 317 scalps at an average of 27.49 with 10 five-wicket hauls and one ten-for. He also has 169 ODI wickets and 62 T20I wickets. Adding to that, he is currently the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world and is ranked 11th in Tests.