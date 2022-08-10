Mahela Jayawardena expresses concern over Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's inclusion in Asia Cup squad

India is all set to potentially field their strongest eleven in the upcoming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, beginning on August 27. While the six-nation tournament is considered to be a prestigious trophy, the fact that there could be three potential clashes against Pakistan there means a lot of bragging rights are up for claim. The Men in Blue have recently been engulfed in a phase of experimentation in an attempt to select their team for the World T20 in October, one that finally seems to have ended. The only key player missing out from the squad is Jasprit Bumrah who is recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy but is sure to get a place in the lineup for the marquee event Down Under.