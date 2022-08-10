Honestly don’t know why I am not selected in T20Is, remarks Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 10:57 AM
Shikhar Dhawan has remarked that he has no clue about the reason behind his drop from India's T20I squad. However, the veteran opener, who has not played a T20I since July last year, has added that he has been thoroughly enjoying playing ODI cricket which is an 'art and still has charm'.
Despite being a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2016, Shikhar Dhawan is no longer picked in India's T20I squad. Dhawan has scored 450+ runs in each of the last seven seasons in IPL, yet he did not make the cut in the shortest format in recent times. In fact, his last T20I appearance was in Sri Lanka back in July last year.
In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Dhawan was asked if he knew the reason behind his omission in T20Is. The 'Gabbar' replied he does not know anything about that either, but he loves being an integral member of India for the 50-over format. The talismanic opener also added ODI cricket has still got a lot of charm in it.
“I honestly don’t know about it, maybe it could be the reason. I don’t want to go deep about it I have not played T20 for India for a long time now, and I don’t know where I see myself. I look to make the most out of every opportunity I am getting. Be it IPL, domestic cricket, or ODI, I just want to do well, and that is the only thing under my control,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
"I really enjoy playing ODI cricket. It’s an art and still has charm. I love playing it. Like Test and T20 have their values, ODI cricket is also exciting. I really like it."
