Honestly don’t know why I am not selected in T20Is, remarks Shikhar Dhawan

Despite being a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2016, Shikhar Dhawan is no longer picked in India's T20I squad. Dhawan has scored 450+ runs in each of the last seven seasons in IPL, yet he did not make the cut in the shortest format in recent times. In fact, his last T20I appearance was in Sri Lanka back in July last year.

In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Dhawan was asked if he knew the reason behind his omission in T20Is. The 'Gabbar' replied he does not know anything about that either, but he loves being an integral member of India for the 50-over format. The talismanic opener also added ODI cricket has still got a lot of charm in it.

“I honestly don’t know about it, maybe it could be the reason. I don’t want to go deep about it I have not played T20 for India for a long time now, and I don’t know where I see myself. I look to make the most out of every opportunity I am getting. Be it IPL, domestic cricket, or ODI, I just want to do well, and that is the only thing under my control,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by Indian Express.