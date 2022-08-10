Fielding and running between the wicket were two ‘non-negotiable things’ for MS Dhoni, reveals R Sridhar

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar has recalled an incident during his tenure when MS Dhoni, the then Indian captain, said he can't compromise on fielding and running between the wicket. Sridhar, who came aboard the team in 2014, also believes it was an ‘eye opener’ in Indian cricket.

There is little doubt that Indian players have started to work on fitness and athleticism more than ever since MS Dhoni took charge as Indian captain. The additional workout has helped them to improve in fielding as well as their urgency while running between the wicket. Former India fielding coach R Sridhar revealed how it all started among the players.

Speaking with Cricket.com, Sridhar recalled Dhoni, when he was captain, made things clear among his teammates. The iconic skipper said there were two non-negotiable things at the helm and those were nothing but fielding and running between the wickets. Sridhar, who joined the Indian team in 2014, opined it was an 'eye-opener' in Indian cricket, and the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri took that forward.

"MS… when he was captain, he led the fielding. And the running between the wicket was to me, an eye opener. MS said that 'two things that are non-negotiable for me are fielding and running between the wicket'. And that is something which still holds true," Sridhar told Cricket.com.

"And the kind of emphasis he laid on fielding, Virat took it forward. Ravi always said that the 11 best fielders will take the park. So that is the kind of importance that was laid on fielding."

When asked how he enjoyed working on fielding drills with Indians, Sridhar replied they all were so hard-working whenever they came to national camp or on a tour abroad. He also mentioned a few names, including Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj who were superb while training.

"Some of the best fielding sessions I have had are with Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohit Sharma was a great fielder being a fast bowler. And the usual suspects are Kohli, Jadeja, and Manish Pandey… you had fun fielding with them. The guys like Chahal, Kuldeep and Kedar are the ones who worked really hard on their skills. I really enjoyed working with those guys," Sridhar signed off.