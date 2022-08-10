As captain, want to empower players to get best out of them, remarks Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont has revealed her ambitions as the newly appointed captain of Welsh Fire, stating her goal is to help her players develop and move forward. Personally, Tammy stated she wants to improve on her leadership skills and pave her return to the England side by winning games for her team.

Tammy Beaumont is all set to be the new face of the Welsh Fire in the second season of the Hundred after the Cardiff-based outfit announced her as their new captain. Last year, the franchise finished bottom of the table winning just two of their eight group stage games but have revamped their squad for the upcoming edition to ensure they will be challenging for the throne. This also offers a great opportunity to Tammy Beaumont who could potentially go on to become England captain once the long-standing reign of Heather Knight comes to an end.

"It gives me an opportunity to come in, make progress and build something quite special. As a captain I want to empower the players to get the best out of themselves. I've been a senior player for England for a while, and been involved in leadership groups. I've not necessarily thought about captaining England but it's a skill I really want to develop during The Hundred," the BBC quoted her as saying.

The Hundred this year will feature a much-enhanced roster given there are no strict COVID restrictions to limit international participation. particularly, Australian superstars Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey have agreed to be a part of the tournament this time around, with the former being a part of the Fire's squad.

"It is amazing for the young players to be able to learn from the best in the world. Particularly for me, from a leadership point of view, Rachael Haynes has so much experience as Australia's vice-captain. Unfortunately for us it does always seem to be the Aussies pioneering, but it'll change eventually!" Beaumont added.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The 31-year-old has so far played 203 matches for England since her debut 13 years ago, accumulating well over 5,000 runs and registering 10 centuries. The evolution of the T20 format has really helped her grow as a player, providing her with more opportunities to showcase her hard-hitting capabilities. Beaumont was all praise for the Hundred and the impact it has on young players looking to make their names known on the global stage.

"The players of my era, we'd get into the England team from doing well at our county and actually, we might not hit the ground running. It would take a good few years of being in and out of the team and working on your game to get back in. But now, Issy Wong, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp - they've all played regional cricket and they're straight in at international level and performing straight away. And that's because they're used to playing in things like The Hundred, in front of big crowds and with the camera shoved in their face all the time. They know what to expect, there's no such thing as an easy game, you have to earn it."

Between 2016 and 2022, Beaumont played 74 consecutive ODIs for England, the fourth longest such streak in Women ODI's. She was an integral part of the squad across all formats but was surprisingly left out of the contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Thus, the Hundred brings a chance for the prolific batswoman to prove her worth once again and force her way back to the England team.

"I've just got to go out there and show what I can do. When it comes to playing for Welsh Fire it'll just be about winning the game that's in front of me - just in a different colour to usual."