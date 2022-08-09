WATCH | Shoaib Akhtar's heartfelt message for fans after knee injury

Today at 8:08 PM
Shoaib Akhtar has been one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history but he faced a lot of problems with his knee throughout his career. Akhtar recently underwent knee surgery and shared an emotional video saying if he had continued playing with knee issues he would have ended up in a wheelchair.
Shoaib Akhtar has been known to be one of the most intimidating fast bowlers with his express pace. He picked 178 Test wickets from 46 matches and 247 wickets from 163 ODIs in a glorious career. Akhtar also made a mark in T20Is taking 21 wickets from 14 matches. He has many achievements to his name but him becoming the first bowler to clock 100 mph delivery was special. Akhtar had a successful career but he struggled with his knee issues throughout the career. He missed a lot of cricket due to recurring knee problems.
However, the Pakistan speedster underwent knee surgery recently in a hospital in Melbourne, Australia. He then upload a video on Instagram informing that the surgery went well and asking for well wishes for his recovery. The pacer further made a revelation that if he would have extended his career it would have resulted in him becoming wheelchair-bound. He stated that he would have played at least 4-5 years more for sure.
