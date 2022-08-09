WATCH | Shoaib Akhtar's heartfelt message for fans after knee injury

Shoaib Akhtar has been known to be one of the most intimidating fast bowlers with his express pace. He picked 178 Test wickets from 46 matches and 247 wickets from 163 ODIs in a glorious career. Akhtar also made a mark in T20Is taking 21 wickets from 14 matches. He has many achievements to his name but him becoming the first bowler to clock 100 mph delivery was special. Akhtar had a successful career but he struggled with his knee issues throughout the career. He missed a lot of cricket due to recurring knee problems.