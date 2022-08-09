Prabath Jayasuriya, Emma Lamb bag ICC Men's and Women’s POTM for July

Prabath Jayasuriya and Emma Lamb, two of the emerging stars of Sri Lanka and England respectively, have been rewarded by being voted ICC Men’s and Women's Player of the Month for July. Jayasuriya beat England star batsman Jonny Bairstow and France's Gustav McKeon for the coveted monthly award.

Sri Lanka's rising spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's dream start to international cricket in Test cricket has been rewarded by winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July. Jayasuriya, 30, was better than June's Player of the Month winner Jonny Bairstow, and French sensation Gustav McKeon for the coveted monthly award.

Jayasuriya was magnificent for Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series against Australia, registering excellent figures of 6/118 and 6/59 to help his side level the series 1-1. Then he followed it up with another impressive Test series against Pakistan, where he returned figures of 5/82, 4/135, 3/80, and 5/117.

"I am delighted with this announcement, and wish to thank the fans for voting me as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month," Jayasuriya said after winning the prestigious award, as per an ICC statement.

"Certainly it has been an incredible month for me, as I made the Test debut, and also got the opportunity to contribute for my team to level the Test series played against Australia and Pakistan. I take this opportunity to thank my fans, teammates, coaches, family and friends for helping my journey, and thrilled with what I am experiencing at this moment in my life."

Meanwhile, among the women, England all-rounder Emma Lamb has been rewarded for her sensational recent form by being voted ICC Player of the Month for July. Riding on her spectacular three-match ODI series against South Africa, Lamb claimed the monthly award ahead of her team-mate Nat Sciver and India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur. She hit her maiden century against South Africa in the series opener, and followed it up with the scores of 67 and 65. She also picked up three wickets in there.

"It's very exciting to have been awarded the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for July. I'm very happy to have earned my spot at the top of the order in the Test and ODI team and it's been brilliant to be able to score some runs and help the team win," Lamb said in an ICC statement.

"Everyone in the squad contributed to our multi-format series win against South Africa so I just want to keep scoring runs for the team - I feel very lucky that my performances across the last month have been rewarded and I hope to carry on my good form."