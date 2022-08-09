Pakistan suffers defeat against India in World Cup matches as they get overexcited, remarks Sohaib Maqsood

Today at 2:34 PM
Sohaib Maqsood has pointed out overexcitement as the reason behind Pakistan losing most of the World Cup games against India until last year. Maqsood also mentioned Pakistan has started looking at these matches beyond the hype and treating them as ordinary games which benefitted their performance.
The matches between India and Pakistan always get a hype and the fans are usually on the edge of their seats when these two sides are up against each other. India have a upper hand in World Cup games throughout the history of the sport. They had won all the World Cup matches before the last year’s encounter in T20 World Cup. Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets in a group match.
Reflecting on India’s domination in the India-Pakistan World Cup encounter, Sohaib Maqsood stated that Pakistan usually loses because of overexcitement.
“The reason for the green shirts’ consistent defeat against India in World Cup matches is because the Pakistani team became overexcited (sic). However, in the recent past, our team has started treating Indo-Pak matches normally, and it has improved our performance too,” Maqsood was quoted as saying on Geo News.
India will take on Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup on August 28 and both teams will look forward to starting their campaign with a win.
