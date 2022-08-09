Manoj Prabhakar named new Nepal head coach

Manoj Prabhakar, one of India’s greatest all-rounders, has been appointed as Nepal's head coach, the Cricket Association of Nepal confirmed the news on Monday. Prabhakar replaces Pubudu Dassanayake, who resigned from the position in July citing personal reasons to take up a similar job in Canada.

Prabhakar was ideally a bowling all-rounder for India, representing his country in 169 international matches (39 Tests, 130 ODIs). He has also worked as a head coach for three Ranji Trophy teams and served as a bowling coach for Afghanistan back during 2015-16.

"Former Indian star all-rounder and Ranji trophy winning coach, Mr. Manoj Prabhakar from India has been appointed as the Head Coach of Nepal National Cricket Team," a statement by the Cricket Association of Nepal confirmed the news.

"Mr. Prabhakar has played 39 Test matches and 130 One Day Internationals for India. As a Coach, he has experience of working as coach of Afghanistan Cricket Team along with Ranji Trophy teams of Delhi, Rajasthan and UP Cricket Association."

Prabhakar, too, is excited for his new role in Nepal, commenting: "Seeing the interest for cricket in Nepal, their talent and skill level, I'm really looking forward to working with the Nepal cricket team to make them into a cricketing force to be reckoned with."

Although Nepal are not in the best of forms in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, currently sitting second from the bottom with eight wins and 11 defeats.

