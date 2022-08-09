ICC Women's T20I Rankings | Jemimah Rodrigues moves up to top ten batters; Beth Mooney regains top spot

Today at 3:36 PM
India's rising sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has moved to seven places to grab 10th position in the latest ICC T20I Rankings. On the other hand, riding on another extraordinary tournament in Commonwealth Games 2022, Australia's Beth Mooney has regained the top spot, dethroning her skipper Meg Lanning.
After a thrilling win over India in the Gold medal match at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022, Australia's veteran batter Beth Mooney reclaimed the top place by pipping her country's skipper Meg Lanning on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. Mooney has now got 743 rating points, while Lanning has 725. They are followed by Sophie Devine (715), Smriti Mandhana (712), Tahlia McGrath (704), and Shafali Verma (695).
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
As for India, the biggest takeaway from the latest set of rankings was the rise of Jemimah Rodrigues inside the top 10 batters. The 21-year-old aggregated 146 runs in the CWG 2022 and riding on that, she moved up to seven places. With Mandhana and Verma already among the top 10, Rodrigues became the third Indian to be among the best.
Meanwhile, with 759 rating points, England's Sophie Ecclestone remains the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world after five wickets for England in the CWG 2022. Her teammates Katherine Brunt (715) and Sarah Glenn (714) occupy the second and third places respectively, followed by Shabnim Ismail (707), Megan Schutt (704) and Deepti Sharma (693). Notably, Sharma is the only bowler from India among the top ten in T20Is.
Among the all-rounders, Sophie Devine (399), Ashleigh Gardner (353), and Nat Sciver (348) find themselves in the top three.
Back at the 🔝— ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2022
Beth Mooney has regained her No.1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings for batters 🔥
More ➡️ https://t.co/BrvkjRfqxj pic.twitter.com/wF8LPOkS0t
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.