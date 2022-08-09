Give Jason Roy through The Hundred and T20Is to find form again, suggests Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has shared his views on Jason Roy’s slump in the form saying he should be given an opportunity through The Hundred and T20Is to find his mojo once again. Citing the example of Zak Crawley Pietersen further added that Roy should be backed to play for the rest of the season.

England’s form in white-ball cricket hasn’t been very good in recent months. First, they were beaten by India in the ODI series and T20 series, and then they suffered another series defeat against England. One of the reasons for these losses has been Jason Roy’s form who plays the role of an explosive batter for the English team. He has managed to score just 206 runs at 18.72 from 11 T20Is with a strike rate of 104.04.

Reflecting on Roy’s form, Kevin Pietersen has suggested that he should be given an opportunity through The Hundred and T20s.

"Give Roy the opportunity, through The Hundred and through those T20s to find form again. Back him! They've done it with Zak Crawley in Test matches. Ben Stokes has categorically said that Crawley will play for the rest of the season. They need to do that with Jason Roy and the T20 team,” Pietersen said to Sky Sports.

Roy had played a vital role for England in the 2019 World Cup winning campaign. He amassed 443 runs at 63.29 in the tournament. Pietersen praised him saying he is a quality attacking player and should be backed.

"Jason Roy's a World Cup winner. He's done an unbelievable job for Eoin Morgan. Morgan told him to go out and smack that ball. Now with smacking the ball and being a risk taker, you’re going to fail. And when you start failing, failing could happen for a long time,” he stated.

"He is your best player and he has been your best player for a number of years. What they should be saying, and I think this is what is actually happening behind the scenes, back your best players."