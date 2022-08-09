Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli back in India's T20I squad; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel injured

Today at 10:18 AM
Virat Kohli has been included in India's 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, returning after a break of more than a month following the conclusion of the England tour. However, Jasprit Bumrah (back) and Harshal Patel (side) have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to return to the India squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022, starting on August 27. While Kohli took a break of more than a month following the conclusion of the tour of England on July 17, Rahul, after missing all of India's fixtures since the end of IPL 2022 in May, made a comeback as vice-captain.
However, talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not been included in the squad due to a back injury, first reported by PTI. Adding to that, Harshal Patel was also not considered for selection owing to a rib injury.
The BCCI selection committee have retained Deepak Hooda as a middle-order option ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson while Ravi Bishnoi has been picked as a second wrist-spinning option in the squad after Yuzvendra Chahal.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh have retained their places as well, with Rohit Sharma continuing to lead the pack. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar have only found their places among standbys.
India's Squad for the 2022 Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal
Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
India will begin the all-important tournament, a major milestone in the team's build-up to the T20 World Cup, against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.
🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022
