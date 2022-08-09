Asia Cup 2022 | This Indian team won’t go into the World Cup until Mohammed Shami comes into side, states Kiran More

India are scheduled to play Asia Cup from August 28 and BCCI has recently announced a 15-member squad for the tournament. Virat Kohli returned to the side along with KL Rahul who has completed his recovery. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were ruled out due to injuries while the trio of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel was named among standbys. Many former cricketers have raised questions over Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the team and Kiran More is the latest name to join the list. More also mentioned that Hardik Pandya will play a crucial role in the team but Shami is a must in the team.