Asia Cup 2022 | This Indian team won’t go into the World Cup until Mohammed Shami comes into side, states Kiran More

Former Indian cricketer Kiran More has stated that the team recently selected for Asia Cup will not play the T20 World Cup and Mohammed Shami will be added to the line-up. More further added that these are back-ups traveling for the preparation of the T20 World Cup in October-November 2022.
India are scheduled to play Asia Cup from August 28 and BCCI has recently announced a 15-member squad for the tournament. Virat Kohli returned to the side along with KL Rahul who has completed his recovery. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were ruled out due to injuries while the trio of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel was named among standbys. Many former cricketers have raised questions over Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the team and Kiran More is the latest name to join the list. More also mentioned that Hardik Pandya will play a crucial role in the team but Shami is a must in the team.
“The way Hardik made his comeback was impressive. He's now bowling 140+. A captain wants a player like that -- who can score runs, take wickets, and be alert on the field. But I also want to say one thing -- this team won't go into the World Cup until Mohammed Shami comes into the side. These are back-ups who are travelling there, as preparation for the World Cup,” More said on Star Sports' Follow the Blues.
“Shami must go for the World Cup, I still say that. Rahul Dravid has this process, he likes to have back-ups. If a bowler gets injured, someone like Avesh Khan can be useful in the World Cup. I don't know what is the extent of Bumrah's injury, but come to the World Cup, and Bumrah (if fit) and Shami will definitely go to World Cup.”
Bumrah’s absence will be a big blow for the Indian team as their pace spearhead has been ruled out. The team will be hoping for his recovery as soon as possible to strengthen their bowling department.
