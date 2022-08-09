Asia Cup 2022 | Disappointed over Axar Patel missing from India squad, comments Kris Srikkanth

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has vouched for Axar Patel’s inclusion in the Indian team saying he felt disappointed over Axar Patel missing from the lineup for Asia Cup. Srikkanth also stated he would have opted for Mohammed Shami and would have excluded Ravi Bishnoi from the team.

BCCI recently announced the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup and it included some surprising choices. Preferring Deepak Hooda over Shreyas Iyer was unexpected while Axar Patel missing from the squad and has made it only as a reserve player. Many have shared their views regarding the selected team and Kris Srikkanth is the latest name to share his advice regarding the team selection.

Srikkanth stated that Axar Patel should have been included in the first-choice team.

“I think the squad is pretty good but I think we would need one more medium pacer. We are going with one medium pacer short. Two wrist spinners are fine. Otherwise, this squad is a fantastic squad, only feel bad for Axar Patel. I still believe that he’s a good bowling all-rounder, maybe in Australia conditions. I am not going for just the Asia Cup, but yes, this must be a blueprint for the ICC T20 World Cup also,” Srikkanth said while speaking on Star Sports' show ‘FOLLOW THE BLUES’.

India have opted for the pace trio of Avesh Khan. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are in the squad. Also, four spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja. Srikkanth further added that Mohammed Shami should be added to the squad while he would exclude Ravi Bishnoi.

“In my team, Shami was literally there. If I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I think Shami would have been there and probably, I would not have gone with Ravi Bishnoi. But I still believe that Axar Patel was a serious contender in my team. It would have been a big toss-up between Axar Patel and Ashwin,” he asserted.