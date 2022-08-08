Women’s IPL can be a big turning point for us to perform better at big stages, reckons Harmanpreet Kaur

India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has admitted their performance will be better when women's IPL will be introduced in India. The BCCI's secretary Jay Shah hinted that they are all set to launch a full-fledged women’s IPL next year and the board is totally committed to launching it.

India women had heartbreak on Sunday with a nine-run defeat against Australia in the final of the CWG 2022 at Edgbaston. They were bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs after being set 162, losing by nine runs to satisfy with a Silver medal. But Harmanpreet Kaur, who notched back-to-back fifties against Australia in the competition, is confident they will pull off better shows when women's IPL will get underway next year.

Speaking with India Today, Kaur highlighted how women's IPL will help them perform under pressure in most of the games which will lead them to win major trophies at the mega-events.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

“I think women’s IPL can be a big turning point for us. Our players do get opportunities to play overseas leagues. I feel that domestic players will get a great platform in women’s IPL. We have talented women’s cricketers in the country but many of them don’t have the experience of the big stages. Women’s IPL will be a great platform for them,” Harmanpreet Kaur was quoted as saying by India Today.

However, Kaur also pointed out that winning Silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games was not easy either. Not to forget, India beat hosts England in a nail-biting semi-final to advance to the final.

“The Silver medal is a big achievement. This is the first time we participated in the Commonwealth Games and it’s a big achievement. We created a situation from where we could have won the match but the last 4-5overs didn’t go the way we expected it to. But that’s the beauty of cricket - even if you think you’re in a good position, the game slips away from you. Today, it happened to us," she added.