WI vs IND 2022 | Indian spinners script history, bag all ten wickets for the first time in a T20I match

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi made headlines on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on Sunday. The trio picked up all ten West Indies wickets and in the process, it happened for the first time when spinners take each and every wicket in a T20I innings.

India were on a roll on Sunday to outclass West Indies in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. They bundled West Indies out for just 100 in 15.4 overs after asking them to chase 189. With that, they registered a thumping 88-run win to win the five-match series by 4-1.

More significantly, all ten West Indies wickets were taken by the Indian spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi. While Axar returned excellent figures of 3-1-15-3, Kuldeep, with 4-1-12-3 was even better. Bishnoi, meanwhile, landed the final blows, ending with 2.4-0-16-4. In the process, they created a new world record.

Not for once until India's total domination, spinners from any team have managed to take all ten wickets in a men's T20I innings. As a result, the Indian trio now entered into the history books to finish things off in style.

This is the FIRST time in men's T20I cricket where spinners took all ten wickets of an innings. #WIvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 7, 2022

Notably, Axar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sizzling display. Arshdeep Singh, for his fantastic bowling throughout the T20 leg for seven wickets, fittingly won the Player of the Series award.

India will next play a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, beginning on August 18.