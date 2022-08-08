WI vs IND 2022 | Didn’t learn from our batting mistakes, admits Nicholas Pooran

On Sunday in Florida, Nicholas Pooran was not happy at all at the post-match presentation after West Indies' fifth and last T20I against India. The hosts were skittled out for just 100, that too in 15.4 overs in pursuit of 189, courtesy of a superb bowling display by Indian spinners, consisting of Axar Patel , Kuldeep Yadav , and Ravi Bishnoi. In fact, the Indian trio took all ten wickets, becoming the first side to do so with the help of tweakers.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pooran admitted their batters did not learn from their mistakes and because of that, they had to endure a 4-1 series defeat. However, Pooran believed they have been progressing well as a bowling unit, and they all must improve to get a good outcome in the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled for Australia later this year. Notably, apart from Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 35 balls), no West Indies batters managed to cross 13 on Sunday.

"We weren't good enough. India came out aggressive, but as batters, we didn't learn. As bowlers, we are getting better, but we need to learn faster. It is a game of skills vs skills and today we weren't good. We didn't put partnerships together, except for Hetmyer. When you come against one of the top teams in the world then execution is important. We didn't come up trumps," Pooran said at the post-match presentation.