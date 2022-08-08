sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022 | Arshdeep Singh is as good as anyone in death overs, opines Venkatesh Prasad

    Arshdeep Singh picked six wickets in the West Indies series

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:40 AM

    Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has backed Arshdeep Singh for his performance in the recent West Indies series saying he is as good as anyone in death overs in world cricket. Arshdeep scalped six wickets from five matches in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies and had an impressive run.

    India recently registered a victory against West Indies in a five-match T20I series and the bowling unit played a vital role in it. Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant bowling has been the talking point of the series as he impressed one and all with his accuracy and calmness. Along with restricting the batters from scoring fluently he also picked key wickets. The left-arm seamer scalped six wickets from five matches and was named player of the series. 

    Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has praised Arshdeep saying he is one of the best in business, especially in death overs taking on social media. 

    "Arshdeep Singh at 23 in the death overs is as good as anyone in World cricket. Early days in his career but seems to have a very steady head on his shoulders besides great skills. Man to watch out for," Prasad wrote.

    With his consistency, Arshdeep will surely be in contention for being the third seamer for India in the T20 World Cup this year.

