WATCH | Indian team comes up with a unique victory lap after series win against West Indies

India outplayed West Indies in a five-match T20I series by 4-1 as they defeated the hosts by 88 runs in the final game. Shreyas Iyer made a vital contribution with a half-century while spinners bowled very well to wrap up West Indies for a low total. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. The team scored a win convincingly but their celebration after the series win was noteworthy.