WATCH | Indian team comes up with a unique victory lap after series win against West Indies

Today at 12:43 PM
India completely dominated the fifth T20I against West Indies registering 88-run victory and secured a 4-1 series win on Sunday. However, the Indian team stole the limelight with their celebration and expressed their joy as Rohit Sharma and co. hopped on a buggy for a victory lap around the venue.
India outplayed West Indies in a five-match T20I series by 4-1 as they defeated the hosts by 88 runs in the final game. Shreyas Iyer made a vital contribution with a half-century while spinners bowled very well to wrap up West Indies for a low total. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. The team scored a win convincingly but their celebration after the series win was noteworthy.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
It was a special moment as an Indian player hopped on a buggy for the victory lap. Windies cricket tweeted the same saying Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin arrived at the medal ceremony in style.
"Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive at the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win," the tweet stated.
India have major multi-nation tournaments ahead of them like T20 World Cup and so they will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.
Just Epic
#TeamIndia doing victory lap in a Buggy post game in Florida. Fans loved it.— Santu Mehra Sikar 🅾️➕ (@SantuMehra51) August 8, 2022
🚗 : Rohit Sharma
P.S: Guest appearance of @PeterDellaPenna in this video sporting red hawaiian shirt and cowboy hat. Watch till the end. 😎 #WIvIND #Cricket @ImRo45 @DineshKarthik @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/X2XPZrA9eU
New Style!
Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive to the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/HDwGkImaiT— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 7, 2022
Driver Ro!
Rohit’s at the wheel 🙂— Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) August 8, 2022
📸 @PeterDellaPenna pic.twitter.com/LAa6OjPGrV
Special for them
One for the fans in Florida 👏— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 8, 2022
The Indian team take a victory lap after completing a 4-1 T20I series win #WIvIND
(📹: @PeterDellaPenna) pic.twitter.com/RL94usQf84
Looks fun!
ICYMI - Here's the @BCCI players led by the driver/captain @ImRo45 taking a golf cart joy ride victory lap in Florida after the sweeping both games in Lauderhill and taking the T20I series 4-1 over West Indies. pic.twitter.com/c37GyWcW7v— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 8, 2022
Another one
Another victory lap by the India players as @ImRo45 drives a golf cart along the west grandstand for him and the rest of the @BCCI players to show their appreciation to the Florida fans. pic.twitter.com/KcKqcd6DaU— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 7, 2022
Time to enjoy!
The @BCCI players led by @ImRo45 and @ashwinravi99 are soaking up the adulation from the Florida crowd for all its worth after two wins in two days. pic.twitter.com/Y7vDAL13o1— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 7, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.