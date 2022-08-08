sport iconCricket

    WATCH | Indian team comes up with a unique victory lap after series win against West Indies

    India won the T20I series against West Indies by 4-1

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:43 PM

    India completely dominated the fifth T20I against West Indies registering 88-run victory and secured a 4-1 series win on Sunday. However, the Indian team stole the limelight with their celebration and expressed their joy as Rohit Sharma and co. hopped on a buggy for a victory lap around the venue.

    India outplayed West Indies in a five-match T20I series by 4-1 as they defeated the hosts by 88 runs in the final game. Shreyas Iyer made a vital contribution with a half-century while spinners bowled very well to wrap up West Indies for a low total. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. The team scored a win convincingly but their celebration after the series win was noteworthy. 

    It was a special moment as an Indian player hopped on a buggy for the victory lap. Windies cricket tweeted the same saying Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin arrived at the medal ceremony in style. 

    "Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive at the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win," the tweet stated. 

    India have major multi-nation tournaments ahead of them like T20 World Cup and so they will look forward to continuing their winning momentum.

