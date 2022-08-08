WATCH | Electric Radha Yadav steals the show with unorthodox run-out and flying catch in CWG final

However, she was not done yet. In the very next over, she took her position square of the wicket as Deepti Sharma bowled to the newly arrived Tahlia McGrath. The fierce all-rounder cut one ball towards the offside, seemingly piercing the gap in the field. But Yadav had other plans as she took a couple of steps towards the arriving ball and flew at it with both her hands, cusping it safely and completing the catch of the tournament. A pumped Radha instantly threw the ball on the ground with passion and wheeled away in celebration as her teammates ran after her to celebrate an absolute screamer.