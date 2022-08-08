sport iconCricket

    WATCH | Electric Radha Yadav steals the show with unorthodox run-out and flying catch in CWG final

    Radha Yadav's brilliant fielding had the Indian team buzzing with rapture

    Today at 1:32 PM

    Radha Yadav dominated the highlight reel for India at the Commonwealth Games final after following up a brilliant run-out with a spectacular diving catch to cripple the Australian batting line-up. The bowler's contribution helped give her team a significant edge albeit it was not enough in the end.

    The Indian women's cricket team will probably leave Birmingham heartbroken. The young contingent had the gold medal right in their sights and at one point in the final looked like the favourites to clinch it, only to let it slip in the end and settle for the silver. Nevertheless, the squad has a lot of positives to take home from the tournament, one of which was the phenomenal fielding display by spinner Radha Yadav.

    The 22-year-old struck her first blow in the 11th over of the game at a crucial juncture off of her own bowling. The youngster was delivering to Beth Mooney, with skipper Meg Lanning on the non-striker's end. The duo had already put up 74 runs for the second wicket and looked set to take Australia towards a score in the region of 180. In the first ball of the over, Mooney drove a straight ball back across the pitch towards Yadav.

    Radha collected the ball in an awkward position, only to realise Lanning was stranded well past the crease. An intense shout of "Pichhe maarde [hit the stums behind'] was heard through the stump mic, triggering the office into action. Yadav slung the ball between her lugs at the stumps in a brilliant exhibition of her athleticism, completely catching the batter off-guard. Upon review, the decision was made in India's favour by the slightest margin, sending the Indian team into ecstasy as Yadav covered her mouth in shock.

    However, she was not done yet. In the very next over, she took her position square of the wicket as Deepti Sharma bowled to the newly arrived Tahlia McGrath. The fierce all-rounder cut one ball towards the offside, seemingly piercing the gap in the field. But Yadav had other plans as she took a couple of steps towards the arriving ball and flew at it with both her hands, cusping it safely and completing the catch of the tournament. A pumped Radha instantly threw the ball on the ground with passion and wheeled away in celebration as her teammates ran after her to celebrate an absolute screamer.

    The fielding performance will be remembered for a long time to come, especially having come in such a crucial encounter.

