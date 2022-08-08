Virat Kohli is going to come out of the lean patch as a much better player, reckons Brian Lara

Today at 9:24 AM
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara believes that Virat Kohli will emerge as a much better player from his ongoing rough patch in the future. Kohli has been struggling for form for quite some time now and has been striving for a hundred since his century against Bangladesh in 2019.
Indian team has been in sublime form in white-ball cricket and their batters are also doing well. Virat Kohli has been one of the prolific batters in the Indian team and he has been struggling for form for quite some time now. His stats in T20Is in 2022 are disappointing and also the strike rate is poor. Also, the wait for his international century has been painstakingly longer.
Many former cricketers have backed Kohli to come out good and Brian Lara has also given his support to the veteran batter saying he will come out as a much better player from his lean patch.
"I respect Virat Kohli as a player, but you see, he is going to come out of it as a much better player. He will be learning a lot of things at this point in time. You cannot write him off," Lara told veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar in a video interview.
The next major tournament for India will be Asia Cup and Kohli might return for the tournament eyeing to regain his form.
