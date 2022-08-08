CWG 2022 | Gave away winning game on a platter, Mohammed Azharuddin delivers verdict on final

The positive vibe did not last for long though, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Darcy Brown in the second over. The seamer bowled her first four balls wide off the off stump, tempting Mandhana to chase after it and even giving away a boundary in the process. However, the trap kicked in on the fifth delivery when Brown rattled a bowl towards the leg stump catching the batswoman off guard, and sending the stump flying. A disappointing way to lose her wicket, Mandhana walked off angered only to see Verma get out in an even sillier manner the very next over.