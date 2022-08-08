CWG 2022 | Australia women win Gold, beat India by nine runs in the final

India women were so close yet so far to clinch gold on Sunday in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Australia. After being set 162, they were 118/2 in 14.2 overs, requiring 44 runs off 38 balls before things went out of their hands. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues shine with the bat after India lost their prolific openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early. The Kaur-Rodrigues duo forged a 96-run stand for the third wicket before Megan Schutt cleaned Rodrigues (33 off 33 balls) to trigger a collapse.