BCCI announces India's 2022-23 domestic schedule, over 1500 matches scheduled

The men will then move on to limited overs cricket, with the List-A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy and the T20 league Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy taking place between 38 teams. Both of them will consist of three 8-team groups along with two groups comprised of seven teams. The same outfits will then compete in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class competition and considered to be the most prestigious domestic honour in the country. However, the grouping will be a bit different with there being five elite groups of eight teams each while the plate division will only host six teams.