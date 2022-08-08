BCCI announces India's 2022-23 domestic schedule, over 1500 matches scheduled

Today at 4:33 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the complete lineup of domestic tournaments slated to be held in the upcoming season. A combined total of over 1,500 games are expected to be held across both men's and women's cricket provided there are no major disruptions in the calendar.
Following three years of stop-and-start domestic cricket owing to COVID-19 scares and ensuing lockdowns, Indian cricket fans can finally look forward to a full-fledged season in 2022-23. The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday published the complete calendar for the upcoming cricket year, with the season slated to start in September 2022 and will run until March next year.
Duleep Trophy has been given the honour of kick-starting the season, having last been played in 2019-20. The first-class competition will feature six zonal teams in the form of North, South, Central, West, East and Northeast and will follow a knockout format to determine the winner. Another tournament returning to the roster is the Irani Trophy scheduled to take place immediately after the Duleep Trophy, making it two red-ball competitions in the first phase of the season.
The men will then move on to limited overs cricket, with the List-A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy and the T20 league Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy taking place between 38 teams. Both of them will consist of three 8-team groups along with two groups comprised of seven teams. The same outfits will then compete in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class competition and considered to be the most prestigious domestic honour in the country. However, the grouping will be a bit different with there being five elite groups of eight teams each while the plate division will only host six teams.
The top two teams from the elite groups will move on to the quarterfinals, while the top four in the plate division qualify for the semi-finals in a bid for promotion. The group stage phase is expected to start on 13th December and will carry on well into February 2023.
As for women's cricket, the all-important Senior Women's T20 league is marked on the fixtures list from October 11 onwards and will be crucial in preparing the players for next year's World T20. Similarly, the Senior Women’s Interzonal T20 and T20 Challenger are expected to further enhance players for the global tournament.
In the 50-over format, Senior Women’s Interzonal T20 and T20 Challenger are the main tournaments to look forward to. It was also revealed that a U-16 one-day league will be organized by the BCCI for the first time in order to recruit better talents for the U-19 and consequently the senior level. On that note, the women’s U19 T20 Trophy and Women’s U19 T20 Challenger have been scheduled as well between October and November.
