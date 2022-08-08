Asia Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma embraces his role as India's new poster boy in sizzling rivalry promo

In the game of cricket, a match between India and Pakistan is as big as rivalries get. All other encounters fade in the face of a clash between these two titans of the game, gripping more than one and a half billion people in the subcontinent as they sit glued to the screens. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the upcoming Asia Cup, is well aware of this fact and has come up with a brilliant promo to announce to the world the big date is coming soon.