    WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer’s attempted reverse sweep brings laughter among West Indians

    Shreyas Iyer’s attempted reverse sweep brings laughter among West Indians.

    BCCI

    WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer’s attempted reverse sweep brings laughter among West Indians

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:20 PM

    Oftentimes, players from both sides of any cricket match have a laugh if something funny happens during a game. Such an incident took place on Sunday in Florida when India's Shreyas Iyer's attempted reverse sweep did not connect at all off Hayden Walsh, and eventually, it made everyone laugh.

    Despite Rohit Sharma's absence, India got off to an excellent start on Sunday during the fifth T20I against West Indies, taking place at Lauderhill, Florida. After stand-in captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, they raced to 135/3 in 14.3 overs before lightning forced them to stop the play. Shreyas Iyer, coming to open, was the architect, registering 64 off 40 balls before Jason Holder dismissed him in the 13th over. At No. 3, Deepak Hooda was superb as well, scoring 38 off 25 balls after Ishan Kishan departed cheaply.

    In the meantime, a funny incident happened during the 12th over, bowled by Hayden Walsh. The second ball was full on off stump, and Shreyas tried to reverse sweep it. However, he failed to connect the ball at all before he lost his balance and rolled over. All West Indian players, as well as Shreyas, had some laughs after that for not getting any part of his bat to hit that.

    Here's how the internet reacted after Shreyas Iyer's false reverse sweep:

    What a shot man!

    Beautifully getting out

    Inventive

    Nice

    Another opportunity

    LOL!

    hehe

    Another One!

    Santos bhai!

    More coming soon

