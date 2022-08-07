WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer’s attempted reverse sweep brings laughter among West Indians

Today at 9:20 PM
Oftentimes, players from both sides of any cricket match have a laugh if something funny happens during a game. Such an incident took place on Sunday in Florida when India's Shreyas Iyer's attempted reverse sweep did not connect at all off Hayden Walsh, and eventually, it made everyone laugh.
Despite Rohit Sharma's absence, India got off to an excellent start on Sunday during the fifth T20I against West Indies, taking place at Lauderhill, Florida. After stand-in captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, they raced to 135/3 in 14.3 overs before lightning forced them to stop the play. Shreyas Iyer, coming to open, was the architect, registering 64 off 40 balls before Jason Holder dismissed him in the 13th over. At No. 3, Deepak Hooda was superb as well, scoring 38 off 25 balls after Ishan Kishan departed cheaply.
In the meantime, a funny incident happened during the 12th over, bowled by Hayden Walsh. The second ball was full on off stump, and Shreyas tried to reverse sweep it. However, he failed to connect the ball at all before he lost his balance and rolled over. All West Indian players, as well as Shreyas, had some laughs after that for not getting any part of his bat to hit that.
Here's how the internet reacted after Shreyas Iyer's false reverse sweep:
What a shot man!
August 7, 2022
Beautifully getting out
I must say,— Jaammii🏏 (@Jaammiing) August 7, 2022
There is no one better than Shreyas Iyer to come in and build the innings beautifully and then get out in the worst possible way.#INDvsWI
Inventive
Inventive innings from Shreyas Iyer. The dismissal too.— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 7, 2022
Nice
Evaro Shreyas Iyer Enti Opening Enti ani troll chesaru......Aadiki Mutton ani cheppi Meal maker Biryani Pettali..... pic.twitter.com/PhcDhxW3Ol— ˗ˏˋIt's Me´ˎ˗ (@Sachin_Ro45) August 7, 2022
Another opportunity
Rohit trying his level best to get shreyas iyer in form. Giving long rope ,backing him .that's why a leader should give confidence to his players.— ॐ (@AnICTFan) August 7, 2022
LOL!
Hey skipper please scored 70 runs + for us— God Of Death( rn stan for shreyas iyer) (@GodOfDeath728) August 7, 2022
Otherwise venky mama said we for with Sheldon as oppner so skipper #shreyasiyer plz score 70+ pic.twitter.com/rf6D2zv0PK
hehe
When a tuk tuk player wants to play like T20. 😅 #shreyasiyer #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ucLXsKFrh9— Dhriti banerjee (@dhriti908) August 7, 2022
Another One!
another blasting fifty for shreyas Iyer.#IndiavsWestindies #fifty #shreyasiyer— girya7 (@girya71) August 7, 2022
Santos bhai!
Shreyas Santos Iyer completes his 1000 t20i runs. What a player. More to come in blue and as well as in purple 💙💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/boSM1kf6FI— siddhant (@siddhan61594187) August 7, 2022
More coming soon
1000 t20i runs for Shreyas Iyer♥️ pic.twitter.com/WsEoh5mqXQ— R🦋 (@shrey_ms41) August 7, 2022
