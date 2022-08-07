WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Kuldeep Yadav and Co. spin a web around West Indians, India win by 88 runs

For India, it was Kuldeep Yadav who ran the show. The 27-year-old, who was on his return to the international circuit, finished with excellent figures of 4-1-12-3 to keep his side on the front foot throughout the contest. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took the other six remaining wickets. With that, all ten West Indies wickets were taken by the Indian spinners.