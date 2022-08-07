sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Kuldeep Yadav and Co. spin a web around West Indians, India win by 88 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India beat West Indies by 88 runs in the 5th T20I.

    ICC

    WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Kuldeep Yadav and Co. spin a web around West Indians, India win by 88 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:42 PM

    India defeated West Indies by 88 runs on Sunday in the fifth and last T20I of the series in Florida, winning the series by a 4-1 margin. Despite notable absentees such as Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they skittled West Indies out for a paltry 100 in 15.4 overs after asking them to chase 189.

    India were too hot to handle for West Indies on Sunday in Florida in the fifth and last T20I. The Nicholas Pooran-led side could only manage to reach 100 after being set 189. Shimron Hetmyer impressed with the bat, scoring 56 off just 35 balls but recieved little support. Their next best score was 13, hit by Shamarh Brooks.

    For India, it was Kuldeep Yadav who ran the show. The 27-year-old, who was on his return to the international circuit, finished with excellent figures of 4-1-12-3 to keep his side on the front foot throughout the contest. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took the other six remaining wickets. With that, all ten West Indies wickets were taken by the Indian spinners.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Earlier in the game, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 40-ball 64 after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat. Coming at No. 3, Deepak Hooda starred with the bat as well, scoring 38 off just 25 balls while Hardik Pandya played a breezy cameo of 16-ball 28. As for West Indies, Odean Smith (3-33), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, and Hayden Walsh were among the wickets.

    India will be next in action at Harare Sports Club for a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting from August 18.

    Crazy delivery!

    Just wow!

    He won't

    Dil see happy

    Superb

    Boom

    Kuldeep's magic

    Unreal

    Too good

    Oh yeah

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down