WI vs IND, 5th T20I | Internet reacts as Kuldeep Yadav and Co. spin a web around West Indians, India win by 88 runs

Yesterday at 11:42 PM
India defeated West Indies by 88 runs on Sunday in the fifth and last T20I of the series in Florida, winning the series by a 4-1 margin. Despite notable absentees such as Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they skittled West Indies out for a paltry 100 in 15.4 overs after asking them to chase 189.
India were too hot to handle for West Indies on Sunday in Florida in the fifth and last T20I. The Nicholas Pooran-led side could only manage to reach 100 after being set 189. Shimron Hetmyer impressed with the bat, scoring 56 off just 35 balls but recieved little support. Their next best score was 13, hit by Shamarh Brooks.
For India, it was Kuldeep Yadav who ran the show. The 27-year-old, who was on his return to the international circuit, finished with excellent figures of 4-1-12-3 to keep his side on the front foot throughout the contest. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took the other six remaining wickets. With that, all ten West Indies wickets were taken by the Indian spinners.
Earlier in the game, Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 40-ball 64 after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat. Coming at No. 3, Deepak Hooda starred with the bat as well, scoring 38 off just 25 balls while Hardik Pandya played a breezy cameo of 16-ball 28. As for West Indies, Odean Smith (3-33), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, and Hayden Walsh were among the wickets.
India will be next in action at Harare Sports Club for a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting from August 18.
August 7, 2022
Amazing comeback from Kuldeep Yadav 👍.#INDvsWI— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) August 7, 2022
Kuldeep yadav must play T20 world cup. #WIvIND— Ram Reddy (@ramreddy485) August 7, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav 😭❤️— Richa (@RichaaaRg) August 7, 2022
Wnna see you in t20 wc team @imkuldeep18
Kuldeep yadav u beauty what a player.. He tells Hardik taiyaar rehna catch aayega and on the very next ball Odean Smith gets caught by Hardik. What a quality left arm spin by Kuldeep. He definitely deserves his spot in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup along with Chahal...— Mahesh Khemani (@MKhemani1) August 7, 2022
Kuldeep 💥#indvswi #KuldeepYadav— Emonn (@emonnxx) August 7, 2022
Kuldeep's magic
Ducks for— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 7, 2022
🏏 Jason Holder
🏏 Kemo Paul
🏏 Odean Smith
Kuldeep Yadav 3/7 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gCsbOLlD5p
Kuldeep yadav ne wicket liya fir bhi tl pe sad reactions, unreal hate 💔💔— ` (@Rohits_warrior_) August 7, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav too good today want him to perform consistently pure class— Toothless Brain (@RPIndoAry) August 7, 2022
Did you observe, Kuldeep Yadav is playing this match and taking wickets also pic.twitter.com/0OFeWkZnvN— Harish Kum@r 🔥 (@HarishDongala) August 7, 2022
