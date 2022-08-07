WI vs IND 2022 | Would pick Arshdeep Singh for World T20 because India needs variety, opines Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that Arshdeep Singh deserves a place in the contingent that will travel down-under since he is the only left-arm seamer in the running at the moment apart from the obvious picks. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been India's most prolific pacer this season in the game's shortest format and is bound to be the first name n the team sheet. Similarly, Jaspirit Bumrah has built up his reputation as one of the best bowlers in the world in T20Is and has been right on the mark whenever he has played of late. The tussle remains for the third spot in the lineup. Still, it is likely to be filled by Mohammed Shami given his experience and ability to extract help from helpful conditions such as Australia.