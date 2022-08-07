WI vs IND 2022 | Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’s backing gave me an enormous amount of confidence, reckons Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has credited captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid for his brilliant spell in the fourth T20I saying their support gave him the confidence to perform. Avesh Khan scalped a couple of wickets for 17 runs from his four overs in the fourth game of the series for a series win.

India have ensured a series win against West Indies taking a 3-1 lead on Saturday. The first posted a challenging total of 191/5 for the hosts. The Indian bowling unit did well to wrap up the opposition for 132. After having two disappointing outings, Avesh Khan bowled a brilliant opening spell for the team providing a breakthrough in the powerplay. Reflecting on his spell, Avesh said that the support from the captaincy and coach inspired him to bowl well.

“They have given me an enormous amount of confidence, despite the fact I did not perform well in my last two games. However, Rohit bhai and Rahul Sir’s support have given me the confidence both on and off the field… and told me that rough patches do happen,” Avesh told reporters after the match.

Avesh had leaked 54 runs from six overs in his debut ODI match the last month. His performance hasn’t been very impressive in the international arena but still, the team has kept backing him so far. Avesh expressed his joy over the performance in the fourth T20I.

“They also backed me by saying that average performance in two matches does not make anyone a bad bowler, especially in T20s, given how the format is. I was backed the same way in this match too and I am happy that I performed well. They provided me necessary support during the South Africa tour as well,” he explained.

“When a player is constantly encouraged by the captain and coach to perform well, it automatically motivates him to give his best. Rohit bhai is a fantastic leader. Not only me, he always backs and supports everyone in the team.”