WI vs IND 2022 | Other guys could have put their hands up and taken us home after my run-out, reckons Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran expressed disappointment at the lack of contribution from the West Indies batting unit, stating the target of 192 was gettable if they managed a partnership. He went on to laud the efforts of Akeal Hossein and talk about the team's plans for the fifth and final T20I on Sunday.

Nicholas Pooran's West Indies have endured yet another series defeat against India, making the subcontinent side their most feared rivals in the format statistically. This was India's 16th win against the Caribbean side in T20Is and is just one win short of claiming the all-time record for most victories against a nation in the shortest format of the sport. The result also meant that the visitors have taken an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series with a game to spare.

After Wst Indies won the toss and chose to ball, their bowlers failed to capitalize on the slowish wicket as the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav went rampant in the powerplay. By the time the first wicket fell, the Men in Blue were cruising at 53 after just 4.4 overs and looked set for a grand total. However, the opposition bowling unit finally managed to get a grip of the game and forced the likes of Deepak Hooda to exercise restraint, inching back India's advantage. Nevertheless, they still ended up a decent total of 191/5 given the conditions.

"We know they got off to a flying start, but I was happy with the way our guys came back," Nicholas Pooran was quoted saying by Cricbuzz at the post-match press conference.

On a wicket aiding batters, the target looked achievable but a batting collapse meant the men from the Caribbean were never close to the required run rate. Skipper Nicholas Pooran reignited some hopes in the middle with a sensational cameo of 24 from just 8 deliveries. However, in a bizarre mixup with Kye Mayers, the 26-year-old was run-out thus ending all hopes of a West Indies fight back. He was the only batter along with Rovman Powell to breach the mark of 20 runs.

"Unfortunately we didn't get a partnership, it was a par score. Not ideal to get run out, it changed the game. There was some miscommunication. But the other guys could have put their hands up and taken us over the line," Pooran commented.

Nevertheless, West Indies will be hoping to take away the positives from the game and build on it. For instance, Akeal Hossein was impressive giving away just 28 runs in four overs and taking the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma. At the end of the day, the team's main aim remains to perform well at the upcoming World T20 and Pooran hinted on wholesale changes for the final T20I against India to try out different combinations given the series was already lost.

"Akeal was brilliant with the ball. The others too need to find their rhythm and find the game. But having said that, congratulations to India. As a unit we want to win games and tomorrow is an opportunity to take it. It gives other guys an opportunity to come in. It is all about building up to that World Cup and finding that balance," he concluded.