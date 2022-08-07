WI vs IND 2022 | It was pleasing how we played the game, remarks Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was all praise for his team after the fourth T20I against the West Indies, stating everyone contributed when required to earn the victory. He went on to acknowledge Avesh Khan's talent and laud his performance before sending off a sweet message to the fans in the penultimate game.

India put in a clinical performance on Saturday under the basking Florida sun to run away with a huge 59-run victory and clinch the five-match series by a margin of 3-1 with a game in hand. Even though there was no standout performer for the Men in Blue specifically, every player played their role to perfection in crucial times to drive the team home.

The skipper led from the front with a quickfire 33 off just 16 deliveries, ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav's cameo of 24. In the middle order, Rishabh Pant set the field ablaze with a brilliant knock of 44 lacing his innings with six boundaries, stitching a rapid partnership with Sanju Samson who ended unbeaten on 30. Axar Patel provided the fireworks in the death scoring 20 off just 8 deliveries and taking India to a commendable total of 191/5.

The hosts never really looked to be in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. The longest partnership they could manage was worth only 27 runs as they were bowled out for 132 with five balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh ended up with three wickets after he cleaned up the tail, while the trio of Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel registered two scalps each.

"I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage," said Rohit in the post-match presentation, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring."

Khan was particularly devastating with the new ball as he got the dangerous Brandon King and Devon Thomas out in the space of four deliveries of his, crippling the Caribbean outfit right off the bat. He took home the man of the match award with figures of 4-0-17-2 after struggling quite a bit in the previous few encounters. Sharma lent support to the prodigious pacer, acknowledging every youngster needs time to start playing to their utmost.

"We do understand Avesh's talent. Anyone can have one or two bad games, but we want to keep his skills in mind. We want to give boys enough game time in the middle. He used the conditions and his height really well, which was great to see," he explained..

Rohit signed off with a sign of gratitude to the crowd in Lauderhill, who sat through the match despite the sweltering heat on the eastern coast of the United States of America

"I would also like to thank all the people who came in; I know it is hot and it isn't easy to sit out there and watch the game. There's another day to go," he concluded.