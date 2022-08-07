sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WI vs IND 2022 | Internet reacts as Jason Holder comes up with an antic celebration for Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jason Holder caught and bowled Shreyas Iyer on 64

    Getty Images

    WI vs IND 2022 | Internet reacts as Jason Holder comes up with an antic celebration for Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:27 PM

    Bowlers are one of the expressive characters in cricket and don’t hesitate to celebrate a batter’s wicket in fine form. Jason Holder put an end to Shreyas Iyer’s carnage dismissing him caught and bowled after scoring a half-century and celebrating the wicket with one of his dance moves.

    Indian batters are playing in an attacking mode in the fifth T20I and are looking to set a huge total in the first innings. The game was halted due to lightning at the time of writing but before the disturbance, it was Shreyas Iyer’s knock that captivated everyone. Shreyas scored 64 runs from 40 balls and played a crucial role. However, a soft dismissal against Jason Holder sent him back to the pavilion and Holder celebrated the wicket in a unique way.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Holder was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled a widish full toss to the batter. Shreyas tried to slog the last ball of the over across the line but drilled straight to the bowler and Holder made no mistake in grabbing the opportunity. Holder then expressed his joy with an antic dance celebration.

    Nice celebration!

    Good one

    IDK

    He was good

    LOL

    Excellent

    Well played

    7 50s

    Admit it

    He is back

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down