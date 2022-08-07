WI vs IND 2022 | Internet reacts as Jason Holder comes up with an antic celebration for Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

Today at 9:27 PM
Bowlers are one of the expressive characters in cricket and don’t hesitate to celebrate a batter’s wicket in fine form. Jason Holder put an end to Shreyas Iyer’s carnage dismissing him caught and bowled after scoring a half-century and celebrating the wicket with one of his dance moves.
Indian batters are playing in an attacking mode in the fifth T20I and are looking to set a huge total in the first innings. The game was halted due to lightning at the time of writing but before the disturbance, it was Shreyas Iyer’s knock that captivated everyone. Shreyas scored 64 runs from 40 balls and played a crucial role. However, a soft dismissal against Jason Holder sent him back to the pavilion and Holder celebrated the wicket in a unique way.
Holder was bowling the 13th over of the innings and he bowled a widish full toss to the batter. Shreyas tried to slog the last ball of the over across the line but drilled straight to the bowler and Holder made no mistake in grabbing the opportunity. Holder then expressed his joy with an antic dance celebration.
Shreyas Iyer 64 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Today is Shreyas Iyer's day
Shreyas Iyer while facing fast baller...
Shreyas Iyer departs for 64 in 40 balls. A good innings by Iyer tonight, he opened the innings.
Well played, Shreyas Iyer. He scored 64 runs from 40 balls including 8 fours and 2 Sixes against West Indies in 5th T20I match. A very good Knock from Shreyas Iyer.
End of a very good knock by Shreyas Iyer, 64 runs from 40 balls, he has 7 fifties from 42 innings in T20I.
Admit it or not @ShreyasIyer15 always score when needed the most check his record.
Pure class oozing out from the bat of Shreyas Iyer as he found some form with the bat and notched up a great 50. Finally, he's back in form, the way he's middled every delivery shows up his positive attitude and mindset.
