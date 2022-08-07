WI vs IND 2022 | Internet reacts as Jason Holder comes up with an antic celebration for Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

Indian batters are playing in an attacking mode in the fifth T20I and are looking to set a huge total in the first innings. The game was halted due to lightning at the time of writing but before the disturbance, it was Shreyas Iyer’s knock that captivated everyone. Shreyas scored 64 runs from 40 balls and played a crucial role. However, a soft dismissal against Jason Holder sent him back to the pavilion and Holder celebrated the wicket in a unique way.