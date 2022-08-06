WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by 59 runs to ensure series win

Today at 12:31 AM
India have taken an unbeatable lead in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies winning the fourth T20I by 59 runs. Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for India with 44 runs from 31 balls while Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets for 12 runs in his spell.
India have scripted a series win against West Indies with a 59-run victory in the fourth match. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the penultimate game of the series. They attacked right from the start and maintained a run rate of around 10 in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant was the highest-scorer with 44 runs while a cameo of unbeaten 30 runs from Sanju Samson helped the team post a total of 191/5.
West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase, Nicholas Pooran had raised the hopes when he smashed 22 runs from an over of Axar Patel but got involved in an unfortunate run-out. It was a brilliant collective effort from India’s bowling unit. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi picked a couple of wickets each. Avesh Khan’s opening spell was also brilliant as he provided crucial top-order breakthroughs in the powerplay.
Absolutely yorked!
August 6, 2022
Congo!
Congratulations @ImRo45 and Team India on another series win 👏🏽— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 6, 2022
Total team effort with both bat and ball with almost everyone contributing. #WIvIND
Team to Beat: India
A 59-run win and a 3-1 unbeatable lead in the series for #TeamIndia #WIvIND #WIvsIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/TICViGqybH— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) August 6, 2022
Definitely IN
Arshdeep is definitely in for World Cup. Bumrah and Arshdeep is a deadly combination in death overs for India. #MenInBlue #WIvIND #OneCricket #ArshdeepSingh— Manish Bishnoi (@Manish969489) August 6, 2022
Sanju Sanju!!!
Sanju Samson Fans Club from Florida, USA 👌— Sanju Samson Fan Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) August 6, 2022
This is incredible 🔥🔥🔥#SanjuSamson | @SanjuSamsonFP | @IamSanjuSamson | #WIvIND | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/PyR5cQHMiu
Ro's era
#TeamIndia win by 59 runs & win the 5-match T20I series 3-1— Ujjawal Sinha (@UjjawallSinha) August 6, 2022
8th consecutive series win for Rohit Sharma as a captain of India.#WIvIND #INDvsWI #RohitSharma #hitman #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/JqyRrBPC4i
Big one
🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨— रोहित यादव (@rohitayadava61) August 6, 2022
Rohit Sharma has completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ international runs for India 😍🇮🇳
Legend of the game 🙌#RohitSharma #WIvIND #IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam #indiancricket #bluejersy pic.twitter.com/GxGZVaOrKf
Sad it can't be 100
Rohit Sharma Win % as Captain in T20I is now 82.85. #WIvIND— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) August 6, 2022
The six-story
Windies batsmen today— Varun Narasimhan (@Varunkitti) August 6, 2022
Pooran - 6 6 and out
Rovman - 6 . 6 and out
Hetmyer - 4 6 and out
Holder - 6 6 and out
Can understand the situation they were in but all these four batsmen are capable of chasing big totals. #WIvIND #BoomBoom
Victory!
Yet another emphatic series win for India. Well done 👏🏼 🇮🇳❤️ #WIvIND— ChiCkoo (@chickoo_chirag) August 6, 2022
