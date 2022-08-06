sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by 59 runs to ensure series win

    Axar Patel played a cameo of unbeaten 20 runs in fourth T20I

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:31 AM

    India have scripted a series win against West Indies with a 59-run victory in the fourth match. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the penultimate game of the series. They attacked right from the start and maintained a run rate of around 10 in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant was the highest-scorer with 44 runs while a cameo of unbeaten 30 runs from Sanju Samson helped the team post a total of 191/5. 

    West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase, Nicholas Pooran had raised the hopes when he smashed 22 runs from an over of Axar Patel but got involved in an unfortunate run-out. It was a brilliant collective effort from India’s bowling unit. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi picked a couple of wickets each. Avesh Khan’s opening spell was also brilliant as he provided crucial top-order breakthroughs in the powerplay. 

