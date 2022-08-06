WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by 59 runs to ensure series win

West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase, Nicholas Pooran had raised the hopes when he smashed 22 runs from an over of Axar Patel but got involved in an unfortunate run-out. It was a brilliant collective effort from India’s bowling unit. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi picked a couple of wickets each. Avesh Khan’s opening spell was also brilliant as he provided crucial top-order breakthroughs in the powerplay.