We felt there needs to be a change in attitude after World T20, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has revealed the changes that team India went through after last year's World T20, stating he asserted a need to change their approach to which the players responded well. He went on to talk about his partnership with Rahul Dravid and how they are working together to lead India forward.
Rohit Sharma will soon be facing the biggest challenge of his captaincy career so far when he makes his debut as a full-time skipper at an ICC event at the upcoming World T20. Slated to begin in October in Australia, India has been placed in the same group as Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa with two qualifiers set to complete the six-team pool in the Super 12 stage. Expectations will be riding high on the Men in Blue given their excellent performances throughout the season in the format, recording series wins against England, Ireland and West Indies.
However, it will be a completely different ballgame for the surging outfit from the previous World T20, with a new leadership duo at the helm. In the 2021 edition held in the United Arab Emirates, India had crashed out in the first stage itself following humiliating defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand. The aftermath saw Virat Kohli give up his captaincy duties while Ravi Shastri ended his stint as Indian head coach. Rohit Sharma was the natural successor to Kohli given his success with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, while Dravid made a switch from mentoring youngsters at the National Cricket Academy to leading the senior team to glory.
In a recent interview, Rohit has described what went on in the Indian camp after the disappointing campaign last year and how he has worked with Rahul Dravid to take the team to a positive place.
"We have made it very clear after the T20 World Cup in Dubai, when we did not qualify and we felt there needs to be a change in our attitude, our approach, and how we play the game so we had the clear message given to the boys. They were ready to accept that challenge. Not too many chop and change in the squad. With Rahul Bhai, I have played some games with him, he was my first captain when I made my ODI debut so obviously, we have some sort of understanding," he revealed on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues'.
"And when he became the coach here, we met and sat together in a room for a while and we decided how we want to take this team forward and he was pretty much on the same thought process of how I was thinking," Rohit added.
The Indian team presently is in the United States of America where they will play the final T20I against the West Indies on Sunday. Their next stop is scheduled in Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series followed by the Asia Cup beginning later this month in the UAE. The Men in Blu will cap off their preparations for the World T20 2022 with white-ball tours from Australia and South Africa over the next two months.
