Reports | IPL franchise owners are not keen to include Pakistani players at UAE and CSA T20 Leagues

Ever since the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Eight of them, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, and Sohail Tanvir, did represent in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league in 2008 but after that, they were not included in the auction for once. And as per the recent reports, it seems like the wait to see them making a return at the grandest T20 competition will only increase with time.