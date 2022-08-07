Reports | IPL franchise owners are not keen to include Pakistani players at UAE and CSA T20 Leagues

Today at 4:55 PM
According to an InsideSport report, the IPL franchise owners do not want any Pakistani players in the upcoming CSA and UAE T20 leagues, where they have taken almost every team's ownership. The decision has been reportedly taken by all due to the political relations between the two countries.
Ever since the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Eight of them, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, and Sohail Tanvir, did represent in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league in 2008 but after that, they were not included in the auction for once. And as per the recent reports, it seems like the wait to see them making a return at the grandest T20 competition will only increase with time.
As per a report filed by InsideSport, the IPL franchise owners who acquire the most number of franchises in the UAE and CSA T20I Leagues, are not willing to include Pakistani players in their roster. As a result, the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan will not be able to participate in the competitions. The decision has been reportedly taken by the owners due to the current political relations between the two nations.
We don’t want Pakistani players. First, it is hard to negotiate with the board for the NOCs. Then comes the backlash in India. I don’t think any Indian fans will be happy if Pakistani players play for us," a franchise official with teams in both the UAE and South African T20 leagues told InsideSport.
"A lot is at stake for the team as huge investment is involved. No one wants to hurt the sentiments of the fans back home. We have decided not to chase any player. They have some of the best players in the shortest format of the game, but it’s not in our best interest."
