Fantastic to have so many leaders within the Indian team, remarks Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has commented on the Indian team having different captains for workload management saying it is fantastic to have so many leaders. Rohit also added that the team can have 10 captains in the team at some stage courtesy of the participation of almost all players in the IPL.
Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of the Indian team after the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, 2022 turned out to be a turbulent year for the Indian team as the charge of the team was rotated constantly due to injuries and workload management. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Shikhar Dhawan have captained the side in Rohit’s absence. Reflecting on this constant change in leadership Rohit Sharma stated that he is glad to have so many leaders on the side.
“I think it's very important to have that leadership, but obviously, you know we play the IPL and it's a 10- team tournament. So there will be 10 captains who at some stage will be a part of the Indian team as well," Rohit said on Star Sports' show "Follow The Blues".
"You know, I think it's fantastic because honestly, my job is much lesser as these guys understand everything pretty well. So, it's just about if someone's having a thought, how am I going to back up that thought? For me as captain that is my role and that is what I'm trying to do.”
India have maintained a good white-ball record under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and they will look forward to continuing it in the Asia Cup as well.
