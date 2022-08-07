Fantastic to have so many leaders within the Indian team, remarks Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of the Indian team after the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, 2022 turned out to be a turbulent year for the Indian team as the charge of the team was rotated constantly due to injuries and workload management. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Shikhar Dhawan have captained the side in Rohit’s absence. Reflecting on this constant change in leadership Rohit Sharma stated that he is glad to have so many leaders on the side.