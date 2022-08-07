CWG 2022 | Believed we could win until the last, remarks Harmanpreet Kaur

After India’s hard-fought four-run win against England on Saturday in Commonwealth Games 2022, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remarked they had the belief to win it until the contest was ended. After asking them to chase 165, the Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma, restricted England to 160/6.

India are all set to play the Gold Medal match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games against the world champions Australia on August 7 at Edgbaston. They made the cut by winning against the host nation England less than 24 hours ago. Riding on Smriti Mandhana's 32-ball 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 31-ball 44 not out, they posted 165/6 batting first. In reply, England got off to a perfect start, racing to 81/2 in 8.5 overs until they lost control. Danielle Wyatt (35 off 27 balls) and Amy Jones (31 off 24 balls) tried hard, but it was not enough as England closed on 160/6.

For India, Deepti Sharma was the most economical bowler, returning 4-0-18-1 while Sneh Rana (2-28) defended 14 off the final over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet Kaur was delighted with the triumph over England. Kaur pointed out his team's overall contributions which led them to an all-important win.

"Until the last moment, we believed we could win, even though they had a couple of strong partnerships. Even when they were going well, no one gave up. We've been working on this for a while. If you keep doing this, results will come at some point along the way, and I'm glad it is showing now," Kaur said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It was an important match. It feels good that everyone stepped up to their responsibilities with the bat, ball and on the field. It's important that all of them remain together in such matches. In the last over, if you see, our fast fielders took the responsibility of fielding in the deep. That shows how keen you are to do well for the team."

India will be keen to win a Gold medal by beating the dominant Australian side on Sunday.