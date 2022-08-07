CWG 2022 | Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath allowed to play final despite being Covid-19 positive

Yesterday at 11:43 PM
In a recent development, Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to take part in the final against India in spite of having mild symptoms on Sunday and returning with Covid-19 positive. Cricket Australia confirmed that the clinical staff at the organizing venue allowed her participation.
India Women are up against Australia Women in a gold medal match and Tahlia McGrath who was test Covid positive earlier has been allowed to participate. McGrath was having mild symptoms of the virus on Sunday and subsequently tested positive. There was uncertainty over her presence in the playing XI but she was named in the lineup as ICC approved her participation in the final.
Cricket Australia confirmed the development through an official release.
"CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India," stated an official Cricket Australia release.
"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.”
