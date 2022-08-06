WI vs IND 2022 | This backing is what I have aimed for all my life, proclaims Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik expressed gratitude for the support he has received since his call back to the national squad stating he was given considerable room to fail which helped him play freely. He further revealed to have been working hard on his power game, regretting he did not do so earlier.

Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian side after three years was one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing community in recent times given the immense dedication the wicket-keeper batsman has shown to the game. Having made his international debut 18 years ago, DK never found consistency in the blue overalls, racking up only 165 appearances in this long time. When he played against South Africa in the T20Is in June, it was Karthik's first international game in three years and until six months ago was nowhere close to the selector's eye for the Indian squad. However, the 37-year-old has since played every T20I this summer, totalling an incredible 13 fixtures across two months already.

The batsman from Tamil Nadu has justified his spot in the squad as well, playing a match-winning knock every now and then to steer India to victory. Even though he has had some failures, Karthik's place in the lineup has not been questioned and he has been allowed to ply his role of a finisher by being given the freedom to express himself. Karthik has revealed this has been the ideal scenario for him and played a great role in his recent success.

“Extremely happy (with the backing). This is what I have aimed for all my life. And for the captain and coach to show so much belief in me, it is only fair that I repay the faith back by giving good performances, which will help the team, in many ways, cross the line," he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

“Players are given the opportunity to fail. It’s very important to give players the opportunity to fail and then move on to the next player. In India right now, there are so many players. But here you get value for what you have achieved over a period of time. That is something that needs to be respected with this coaching staff.”

Karthik has had to redefine his game to claw his way back onto the centre stage. Previously known for his finesse and largely a top-order batter throughout his career, he has now evolved into an elite finisher relying on big sixes in the dying overs. The batsman often comes out onto the crease with less than five overs to go and is expected to go gung-ho right off the bat, something he has excelled in and regrets not having practised earlier.

“Power hitting. That is something I have worked on a lot. I wish I had done that a little earlier in my career. But, for the moment, it’s going good," said Karthik.

The batsman will next be in action with the Men in Blue in Florida on Saturday, taking on the West Indies in the fourth T20I with an opportunity to clinch the five-match series.