WI vs IND 2022 | Really proud of all the Indian pacers, expresses Glenn McGrath

Glenn Mcgrath expressed pride at the fact that many young pacers he has mentored have gone on to represent the Indian national team and be successful in the IPL. He also indicated key batsmen such as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have picked up their form in the Caribbean which bodes well for India.

India of late has emerged as the new breeding ground for pacers of all sorts and kinds, capable of playing at the highest level across formats. The fact that 11 pacers have played for India in T20Is alone since the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year is evidence of their capabilities and potential to make a name for themselves in the international arena. Consequently, the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel among others are all in the running as of now to make it to the Men in Blue squad for the marquee event later this year.

A big reason for this boom has been the success of the MRF Pace Foundation based in Chennai. Now over three and a half decades old, the academy has groomed many a fast bowler from raw rookies to finished products. The output of the institute has especially grown since Glenn McGrath joined it as director nearly a decade ago and started working closely with the plethora of Indian talent.

"To see 29 of our boys and ex-boys playing in the recent IPL was a proud moment. Prasidh and Avesh representing India in limited overs cricket, I am really proud of them...proud of all the boys," he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

India is presently on a tour of the Caribbean playing a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The score presently stands at 2-1 in India's favour, with the remaining two games to be played in Florida on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Previously, the hosts were clean swept in the ODIs, losing all three games hands down.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who sat out the 50-over games, was key for the team's win in the first T20I with a brilliant knock of 64 and was looking on song in the latest game when back spasms forced him to retire hurt. Meanwhile, fellow opener Shubman Gill returned to the national side in a sensational manner after over a year's break by bagging the man of the series award in the ODIs, with innings of 64, 43 and 98*. McGrath noted the signs look good for India at the moment, with both their seniors and youngsters stepping up to the plate.

"It is good news. He is a class player. You want him doing well. You want to see the senior players do well. You saw Shubman Gill get a good score the other day in the West Indies. The batsmen are doing their job in the West Indies," he added.