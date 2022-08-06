WI vs IND 2022 | R Ashwin has mastered the art of being economical in T20 cricket, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 4:38 PM
Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Ravichandran Ashwin has excelled at being economical in the T20 format and so his selection for the ongoing series against West Indies was excellent. Manjrekar also added that Ashwin compliments the main wicket-taking spinner in the team with his bowling.
India has taken a 2-1 lead over West Indies in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The bowling unit along with batters has performed well in the series so far. Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to the Indian team for the series and has managed to take crucial wickets apart from being economical. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Ashwin saying he has mastered the art of being economical in T20Is.
"You know, the spinner's job in T20 cricket, in the middle phase, is to get wickets like Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj do for South Africa. That's where Ashwin lacked a bit as a T20 spinner. He focused a lot on the economy, but when you have somebody like Chahal, or if there's another wicket-taking wrist spinner, then Ashwin becomes a great compliment because Ashwin has mastered the art of being economical in T20 cricket. In the first T20, a couple of wickets was a great sign, but that's what you'll get with Ashwin, that compliment to the other main wicket-taking spinner in the team," Manjrekar said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.
Ashwin has returned to the T20 squad after a long time and his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad is not clear yet. However, the spinner has the ability to make contributions with the bat in the lower order.
“I think Ashwin's selection on this tour was an excellent one. In the last couple of years in the Indian T20 league, Ashwin has started making an impact. I like Ashwin when he's with somebody like Chahal. So, the onus is not on Ashwin to change the tide,” he explained.
