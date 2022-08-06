WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to India trolling 'one over wonder' Nicholas Pooran after bizarre mix-up with Kyle Mayers

Yesterday at 11:47 PM
Great batters look to extend their stay at the crease as long as they can while going through a good run of form and run-out is most unfortunate way to get dismissed. Nicholas Pooran was involved in a bizarre mix-up after hitting three sixes in an over to Axar Patel and was trolled by Indian team.
West Indies are chasing a tough target of 192 in the fourth T20I against India and are already in trouble in the first half of their innings. They were reduced to 64/4 early in the innings inside 7 overs. Avesh Khan provide a couple of wickets in the first spell but Nicholas Pooran was batting well as soon as he walked in. In the fifth over of the Axar Patel he was in full flow and racked up 22 runs from the first five balls but a run-out ended his stay at the crease.
Pooran pushed the last ball to cover-point and started running without even having a look at his partner. Kyle Mayers denied the single and Pooran was caught far short of the crease. Sanju Samson threw the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and he had all the time in the world to disperse bails. Pooran was seen fuming at Mayers and the Indian team were happy with dismissing the batter after his short cameo.
Nicholas pooran needs only few balls for IPL contract #indvswi— Stem (@RupeshKaundel) August 6, 2022
What comedy on the ground 😅— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) August 6, 2022
Nicholas Pooran hitting Axar Patel for two long sixes n got Himself run out, so angry 🤪😅😅#IndvsWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND #RohitSharma #DineshKarthik #NicholasPooran #AxarPatel pic.twitter.com/uuwjrzjvlB
A wise man once told me, never work with ignorants, coz even they don’t know how much harm they can do to you and themselves.— SINGH.I.AM (@rahulsingh5385) August 6, 2022
Nicholas Pooran’s run out supported by Mayers is a proof of that. #indvsWI
Pooran was looking so good 😞😒🥴😩 #IndvsWI— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) August 6, 2022
POORAN RUN OUT😭😭😭— 🐦𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝟏𝟕™ (@hit_ahir_1718) August 6, 2022
🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/6rbzSFzTh0
Pooran that was never a run not sure why ppl blaming Mayers for that— B3njie👑 (@youngben21) August 6, 2022
4 good hit to axar by pooran and then get out by blunder runout#INDvsWIt20— Saurabh Shelke (@iamsaurabhSS) August 6, 2022
Is Pooran the most talented disappointment of this century?— Hrithik. (@LostMyAxe) August 6, 2022
