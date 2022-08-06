sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to India trolling 'one over wonder' Nicholas Pooran after bizarre mix-up with Kyle Mayers

    Nicholas Pooran was dismissed on 24 in fourth T20I

    Great batters look to extend their stay at the crease as long as they can while going through a good run of form and run-out is most unfortunate way to get dismissed. Nicholas Pooran was involved in a bizarre mix-up after hitting three sixes in an over to Axar Patel and was trolled by Indian team.

    West Indies are chasing a tough target of 192 in the fourth T20I against India and are already in trouble in the first half of their innings. They were reduced to 64/4 early in the innings inside 7 overs. Avesh Khan provide a couple of wickets in the first spell but Nicholas Pooran was batting well as soon as he walked in. In the fifth over of the Axar Patel he was in full flow and racked up 22 runs from the first five balls but a run-out ended his stay at the crease. 

    Pooran pushed the last ball to cover-point and started running without even having a look at his partner. Kyle Mayers denied the single and Pooran was caught far short of the crease. Sanju Samson threw the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and he had all the time in the world to disperse bails. Pooran was seen fuming at Mayers and the Indian team were happy with dismissing the batter after his short cameo. 

