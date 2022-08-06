WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to India trolling 'one over wonder' Nicholas Pooran after bizarre mix-up with Kyle Mayers

West Indies are chasing a tough target of 192 in the fourth T20I against India and are already in trouble in the first half of their innings. They were reduced to 64/4 early in the innings inside 7 overs. Avesh Khan provide a couple of wickets in the first spell but Nicholas Pooran was batting well as soon as he walked in. In the fifth over of the Axar Patel he was in full flow and racked up 22 runs from the first five balls but a run-out ended his stay at the crease.